SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a tornado watch for most of Siouxland.

The NWS said that parts of Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, and South Dakota will be in a watch on Wednesday until 8 p.m.

They said a developing squall line will move rapidly northeastward from northern Kansas and Nebraska across Iowa.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of IA, KS, MN, MO, NE, SD until 8 PM CST pic.twitter.com/Dd1QyZtknv — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) December 15, 2021

Officials said that a few tornadoes are like with widespread damaging winds with peak gusts near 90 mph possible.

They add that a mix of embedded supercells and smaller-scale circulations in the line will

also pose a threat for tornadoes, with a strong tornado or two possible.

Along with the high winds, they also warn that there will be large hail events to 1 inch in diameter possible.

A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings.