Freeze prompts rolling outages, Northwest Iowa Power Cooperative urging consumers to conserve

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU/AP) – Northwest Iowa Power Cooperative’s (NIPCO) system has been impacted due to energy emergency declarations.

A second day of Arctic temperatures has prompted rolling power outages in Nebraska and a call for energy conservation in Iowa.

According to a press release from NIPCO, NIPCO has been working with Southwest Power Pool (SPP) to shed load in its western Iowa service area.

SPP issued Emergency Energy Alerts Level 3 on Monday and Tuesday to call for high levels of electric load reduction to match available supply.

Because of the freezing weather, people have been using heated sources in their homes which creates a large demand for electricity and gas.

NIPCO is asking consumers to practice energy conservation to lower the risk of unplanned power outages during freezing weather.

Residents in Nebraska experiences some of the coldest weather they’ve seen early Tuesday, putting a strain on the power grid that saw the state’s power utilities implementing rolling outages.

Easy ways to limit power and gas use include:

Turn down heat

Refrain from or delay using large appliances

Turn off light you aren’t using

Nebraska’s largest utilities — the Omaha and Nebraska Public Power Districts — said the planned power outages were over by midmorning after about three hours of rotating outages. But more outages could be required later in the day.

In Iowa where overnight lows dipped to around 30 below zero in some places, MidAmerican Energy issued a plea for residents to dial back power use.

