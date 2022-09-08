SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The National Drought Mitigation Center in Lincoln, NE released their updated look at the Drought Monitor on Thursday morning revealing worsening conditions in Siouxland related to a lack of rainfall and relatively intense August & September heat.

Since the previous report, parts of northeast Nebraska including the cities of Wayne, Norfolk, and Pierce have been placed in an Exceptional Drought classification – the most severe of the five categories.

Marginal improvements have been seen elsewhere with a pocket of Crawford & Carroll counties in Iowa removed from drought conditions altogether plus areas by the Iowa Great Lakes.

Even still, things remain very dry for a wide swath of the KCAU 9 Coverage Area. Sioux City remains near half of the average annual precipitation total that it typically receives. Going by Sioux Gateway Airport measurements, Sioux City has a deficit greater than 11 inches on the year coming off of one of the driest summers on record.

Impacts from the drought include (but are not limited to) potentially reduced crop yields, poor pasture conditions, and necessary supplemental feeding of livestock. Please conserve water as best you can during this prolonged period of dry weather.

Rain and cooler temperatures this weekend will have a small positive effect on some of the drought stricken spots in Siouxland. You can always find more details on the local forecast here.