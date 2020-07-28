NHC issues tropical storm warnings, watches ahead of potential tropical cyclone nine in Atlantic

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has issued tropical storm warnings and watches for the Leeward Islands and the Dominican Republic ahead of potential tropical cyclone nine.

Potential tropical cyclone nine located in the Atlantic and is projected to become more organized, forming into a tropical storm by early Wednesday morning.

According to the NHC, the current maximum sustained winds with tropical cyclone nine are 40 mph and is moving west around 23 mph.

The NHC tweeted about the potential tropical cyclone nine, stating that the disturbance is likely to become a tropical storm prior to reaching the Leeward Islands.

Potential Tropical Cyclone #Nine Advisory 1: Disturbance Forecast to Become a Tropical Storm Before Reaching The Leeward Islands. Tropical Storm Warnings Issued. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 28, 2020

The NHC issued a tropical storm warning for the Leeward Islands and a tropical storm watch for the northern coastline of the Dominican Republic.

The Leeward Islands are made up of several smaller islands including:

United States Virgin Islands

British Virgin Islands

Anguilla

St. Martin

St. Barthelemy

Barbuda

Antigua

Saba

St. Kitts

Nevis

Montserrat

Guadeloupe

Dominica

Potential tropical storm nine is projected to hit the Leeward Islands as a tropical storm between 8 a.m. Wednesday morning and 8 a.m. Thursday morning and the Dominican Republic between 8 a.m. Thursday and 8 p.m. Thursday.

According to the NHC, the track of potential tropical storm nine is projected to brush the northern coast of Puerto Rico between 8 a.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Sunday when it’s projected to make landfall in Florida.

The NHC said tropical storm conditions are likely across portions of the Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. They also stated that rainfall and wind hazards will extend far from the center of the storm.

The long-range track and intensity for potential tropical cyclone nine are more uncertain than normal due to the storm system not having a well-defined center and that it could move over portions of the Greater Antilles later this week, according to officials at the NHC.

If potential tropical cyclone nine continues to strengthen like it’s projected to, it will become Tropical Storm Isaias.