New record temperatures set in Siouxland

In this file photo, an exterior tap is covered in snow. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Sioux City, IA (KCAU) – With the artic air mass overhead, new freezing temperature records have been set.

Sioux City broke two low-temperature records: -28° on Feb. 15, breaking the previous record of -20° set in 1936, and -28° again on Feb. 16, breaking the previous record of -25° set in 1936.

Sioux City also came close to setting new lowest high temperatures this past week.

Sioux Falls saw three new records set, two new lowest high temperature and one low temperature: 1° on Feb. 13 and -9° on Feb. 14 for lowest high, and -26° for a low temperature on Feb. 15, breaking the previous record set in 1909, for low temperature.

Mitchell set a new low-temperature record of -22° on Feb. 15. The previous record of -21° had been matched in 1903, 1909, and 1936.

With the cold temperature coming to an end, a return to more seasonal temperatures is on the horizon.