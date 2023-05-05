SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With Mother’s Day occurring on Sunday, May is one of those months that has all sorts of interesting weather from severe weather, to dry, sunny, and warm, to even cold with some snow flurries. Here is a look at our weather history on Mother’s Day in past years in Sioux City.

It has been as warm as around 90° twice on Mother’s Day, occurring on May 11, 1958 and May 10, 1987 and even a more recent date with a warmest low of only 64° set back on May 13, 2007. It has also but been quite the opposite and more winter like in the past. There was a trace of snow reported on Mother’s Day on May 10, 1953 and May 12, 1991, but no accumulation. We had a brutally cold low of 20° on May 12, 1946, but exactly half a century later, had a coldest high temperature of only 43° on May 12, 1996.

Mother’s Day Weather History

The wettest dates back nearly ninety years back to May 12, 1935, where nearly two inches of rain fell. Despite the very dry spring Siouxland had in 2022, we had approximately two-thirds of an inch of rain fall on Mother’s Day where our high temperature was around average at 65° but a low nearly ten degrees above average at 54°.