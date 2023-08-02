SIOUX CITY, Iowa(KCAU)– Continuous showers and storms in Siouxland through the morning hours led to some road floodings in some southern locations.

The storms were focused in southern parts of the viewing area with accumulation ranging from a few tenths in central locations with increasing totals with the peak accumulation by Harrison and Burt counties in Iowa and Nebraska respectively.

Those areas saw rain accumulation that was over 3 inches. Magnolia in Harrison County actually saw 5.50″ inches by 7 a.m. and was still reporting rain showers.

These storms primarily caused flood and flash flood warning warnings but there were even a few severe thunderstorm warnings issued for the region. Those warnings were in northeast Nebraska with storms that had hail at under an inch reported with them but gusts reaching over 60 mph by Norfolk and Wayne. Reports came in of a tree 30 feet in diameter that was felled in Stanton, Neb.

Since then much quieter conditions with some light scattered showers still in the area and still focused in the south.