SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — We are now nearly halfway through summer and are rolling into the month of August.

As we roll into August the amount of daylight is starting to decrease at a much faster rate. Over the course of August, Sioux City loses approximately a minute and 14 minutes of daylight. We also get slightly cooler as we progress through the month of August, dropping three degrees for the high and six degrees for the low.

We start the month off with a sunrise of 6:18 a.m., and then get later by an average of about 1 minute a day, with a sunrise of 6:30 a.m. by August 13, 6:45 a.m. by August 27, and finishing out the month with a sunrise at 6:49 a.m. That means in the morning, we lose approximately 31 minutes of daylight.

Sunrise Times through the month of August 2023

The sunset is also getting earlier, but gets earlier by almost a minute and a half per day on average. It starts out the month at 8:46 p.m. and gets earlier by about a minute a day, climbing back to 8:30 p.m. by August 13. As we progress through the month, it get earlier even faster with losing nearly two minutes of daylight in the evening every day. We see the sunset fall to 8:15 p.m. by August 23 and finishing the month with a sunset of 8:02 p.m. on August 31st.

Sunset times throughout the month of August 2023

The temperatures are also getting cooler throughout the month as well, but at a much slower pace. We start out with a high temperature of 84° to start the month and stay there for the first nine days, and fall a degree approximately every eight days, ending with a high temperature of 81° from August 26th and through the end of August. The low temperature drops much faster though as we start out with an average low of 63° for the beginning of the month, and then dropping a degree approximately every 3-5 days after dropping to 62° on August 8th, finishing out the month at 57° on August 31st. That means in the month of August, we average a high of 82.6° and average a low of 60.8°. Sioux City also averages 3.94″ of precipitation in the month of August.

We have also seen some crazy weather in the month of August. On the high temperatures, we have seen as hot as 108° occur on August 4th in 1934 and also on August 24th in 1936. It also has been as cool as a high of 58° on August 25th in 1987 and also August 26th in 1944. Sioux City also has seen some crazy temperatures for lows with a very cold low temperature of 37° on August 20, 1950 with a very hot low of 86° being reported on August 18, 1936. Exactly one year later following that low of 86°, on August 18, 1937, Sioux City saw a record precipitation for the month of August with 4.51″ of precipitation that day alone.

Last year alone saw a big ride of temperatures and precipitation. Sioux City reported a high of 102° on August 2nd, with the coolest low being reported at 50° on August 30th. It was a very hot August with an average temperature of 87.0°, with ten days reporting 90° or warmer. This means the temperature was reported 4.4° above average. However, because we were seeing a drought and not a lot of precipitation, the low temperatures were only 0.5° above average, meaning the lows were pretty close to average. Though we did see as much as 1.95″ of precipitation on August 15th, it was still drier than average by more than an inch, totaling 2.78″. That means that around 70% of the precipitation in August 2022 fell on August 15th alone.

Moon Phases in the month of August 2023

As far as moon phases go, this is the one month of 2023 that we have five moon phases instead of four. This is also the one case that we have two full moons. The first Full moon occurs on August 1st at 1:31 p.m., known as the Sturgeon Moon.

The third quarter moon is occurring on August 8th at 5:28 a.m., with the Micro New Moon occurring on August 16th at 4:38 a.m. On August 24th at 4:57 a.m. is the phase of the First Quarter moon. The second full moon of August, known as the Blue Moon occurs at 8:35 p.m. on August 30th.