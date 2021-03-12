Mixed precipitation, strong winds projected to take over Siouxland this weekend

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Just when you think spring has officially arrived, Mother Nature has one more trick up her sleeve.

A low-pressure system with a cold front is projected to move through the area this weekend, which will likely bring mixed precipitation from showers to a wintery mix.

Starting Saturday, Siouxland will see a blanket of clouds take over with temperatures still hovering in the mid-50s; however, Saturday night is when we will start to see precipitation move into the area.

Precipitation will start as rain showers through the night Saturday into Sunday. Showers are projected to move in from the southeast, starting between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. in southwestern Siouxland (near the Norfolk area) and starting between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. around the metro area (Sioux City). Showers will continue through the night and into Sunday.

Projected rainfall totals are looking to range between half an inch (in northeastern Siouxland) up to 2 inches possible (southwestern Siouxland).

Projected rainfall totals from Saturday evening around 8 p.m. through Sunday at 11 p.m.

Not only will Siouxland be dealing with showers and eventually a wintery mix, but the area will also see an increase in winds Saturday night into Sunday. Winds will range between 10 and 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph from the east, southeast throughout the day, but overnight as showers move in, winds are looking to increase from the east, southeast to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph possible.

Temperatures on Sunday are looking to stay on the cooler side in the low- to mid-40s before dipping into the upper-20s Sunday night. As temperatures fall to the freezing mark of 32 degrees or colder, we could start to see the showers transition into a wintery mix of rain and snow. This could make way for some slick roads by Monday morning as temperatures will hover in the upper-20s and low-30s by Monday morning.

As Monday progresses, Siouxland will most likely see that wintery mix slowly transition back into light showers due to temperatures rising back into the mid-40s by Monday afternoon. Siouxland may see light showers through the afternoon and early evening hours Monday before the low pressure system clears out of the area. Winds are projected to stay on the breezy side up to 15 mph throughout Monday.

Thankfully snow totals are looking to be on the lighter end with very light amounts due to the snow mixing with rain. The rain showers prior to the wintery mix and after the wintery mix will help keep the ground warm, which in turn will help keep snow totals reduced.

As of Friday morning, there are no warnings or advisories issued for the Siouxland area.





