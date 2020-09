LOS ANGELES, California (KGET) – An earthquake hit near the Los Angeles area Tuesday morning.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), a 3.1 magnitude earthquake shook the Desert Hot Springs area in Los Angeles.

The tremor hit at 8:09 a.m. about 7 miles southwest of Morongo Valley and nearly 11 miles west of Desert Hot Springs, according to the USGS.

The earthquake had a depth of 16 kilometers (roughly 10 miles).