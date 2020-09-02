Louisiana State Parks rebound after Hurricane Laura

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE) – According to the Office of State parks, Hurricane Laura may have caused significant damage to large portions of the state, but this won’t prevent most of Louisiana’s State Parks from being open in time for Labor Day weekend.

Rebecca Rundell with the Office of State Parks says 15 of the 21 State Parks will reopen in time for Labor Day Weekend.

The Office of State Parks says considering the strength of this storm, they’re thankful to report no injuries or loss of life and a quick recovery.

The remaining six parks, mainly in southwest Louisiana, sustained greater damage and will remain closed for repairs and improvements at this time.

Many of our State Parks lost power, large trees were downed over powerlines, but great efforts were made to keep campers safe and clear the debris in time for Labor Day weekend. If ever there was a time for us to gather with our families and show the world we are Louisiana Strong, this is it. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser.

The Office of State Parks explained that some of the overnight accommodations at Lake Chicot and Lake D’Arbonne State Parks will be closed because they are housing crews assisting with restoring power and clearing the surrounding areas around the parks.

The RV spots are still available in all of the open state parks.

However, Sam Houston Jones State Park in Lake Charles was devastated and will remain closed until further notice.

The Office of State Parks says their central reservations vendor, Reserve America, is working to reschedule or refund all affected campsite and cabin reservations. You can call 877-2226-7652 for help with rescheduling.

Louisiana State Parks Now Open

Bayou Segnette State Park, Westwego, LA

Bogue Chitto State Park, Franklinton, LA

Chemin-A-Haut State Park, Bastrop, LA

Fairview State Park, Madisonville, LA

Fontainebleu State Park, Mandeville, LA

Lake Bruin State Park, St. Joseph, LA

Poverty Point Reservoir State Park, Delhi, LA

St. Bernard State Park, Braithewaite, LA

Tickfaw State Park, Springfield, LA

Reopening on Friday, September 4, for Labor Day Weekend

Cypremort State Park, Cypremort, LA

Grand Isle State Park, Grand Isle, LA

Lake Bistineau State Park, Doyline, LA

Lake Claiborne State Park, Homer, LA

Palmetto Island State Park, Abbeville, LA

Jimmie Davis State Park, Chatham, LA

Closed until further notice

Chicot State Park, Ville Platte, LA

Lake D’Arbonne State Park, Farmerville, LA

Lake Fausse Point State Park, St. Martinville, LA

North Toledo Bend, Zwolle, LA

South Toledo Bend, Anacoco, LA

Sam Houston State Park, Lake Charles, LA

For more information about Louisiana State Parks visit LaStateParks.com, or follow Louisiana State Parks on Facebook and Twitter.