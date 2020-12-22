‘Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow’: Siouxland to possibly see white Christmas

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Snow chances for Wednesday could lead to a white Christmas for Siouxland this year.

Temperatures have been on the mild side for the start of this week with highs in the low 50s and dry conditions; however, all of that is about to change with the passage of a cold front early Wednesday morning.

On Monday, the National Weather Service (NWS) released a prediction for the chances of a white Christmas for the United States based on the United States climate normals from 1981 to 2010.

National White Christmas Map – Based on 1981-2010 Normals

Courtesy of NWS

According to the prediction, Siouxland sits in the 51-60% chance for a white Christmas.

Midwest White Christmas Map – Based on 1981-2010 Normals

Courtesy of NWS

It seems that the NWS’s prediction for a white Christmas in Siouxland may just happen this year!

Starting around 12 a.m. Wednesday, a cold front will be moving into western Siouxland bringing in a potential rain/snow mix.

The cold front will be moving east through Siouxland, reaching the Sioux City area between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. Wednesday with a light rain/snow mix before transitioning into snow between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Most folks are excited for this incoming snow as it’s pointing towards a white Christmas. Snow totals following the cold front are ranging between 1.0 and 3.0 inches across Siouxland, with some areas possibly seeing closer to 4.0 and 5.0 inches. The higher totals will all depend on where the thick snow bands lie and move over Siouxland.

Projected snow totals for Wednesday

With the incoming snow, the NWS has issued a winter storm watch for Lyon, Osceola, Sioux, and O’Brien counties in Iowa, and Lincoln County in South Dakota.

Areas listed are as of 11 a.m. Tuesday morning

The winter storm watch will be in effect Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening with blizzard-like conditions possible in those areas due to falling snow mixed with high winds.

Winds in Siouxland are projected to be between 15 and 25 mph as the cold front moves through, with gusts reaching as high as 35 mph possible.

According to the NWS, Wednesday’s snow could lead to slippery and hazardous road conditions, as well as reduced visibility due to falling and/or blowing snow.

It is advised that drivers should:

Clean the vehicle off before driving if there’s any accumulation.

Allow for extra travel time as roads could be slippery and visibility could be reduced.

Slow down and allow extra space between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you.

Given that temperatures following Wednesday’s cold front will be below freezing leading into Christmas, it is very possible that Siouxland could experience a white Christmas as the accumulated snow may not have time to fully melt prior to Christmas Day.