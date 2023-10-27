SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – While Siouxland started the week off mild with highs above average into the 70s, a big change is finally here.

Rain came through the region with accumulation raging from a quarter-of-an-inch to over an inch. Some areas in Nebraska got drenched with reports of over 4 inches of rain in Madison and Stanton Counties.

We remain dry through Friday, but snow is now looking likely in the region as we open the weekend. Snow accumulation for the area ranges from a quarter of an inch to potentially receiving a little over an inch or two of snow to give us our first snowfall and our first measurable snow (0.10″ or more), several weeks ahead of average.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for parts of Siouxland ahead of the incoming wintry weekend weather.

This advisory includes: Clay, Lincoln, and Yankton Counties in SE South Dakota and Lyon County in NW Iowa, from 10 AM Saturday morning through 10 PM Saturday night.

It also includes Sioux and Plymouth Counties in NW Iowa, Union County in SE South Dakota, and Dixon and Dakota counties in NE Nebraska, from 10 AM Saturday morning through 1 AM Sunday morning.

In addition, the Winter Weather Advisory extends through: Antelope, Cedar, Knox, Madison, Pierce, and Wayne counties in NE Nebraska from 7 AM Saturday through 7 AM Sunday.

On average, the first measurable snowfall (a tenth of an inch or more) usually takes place on November 9. This is the average of 133 years of records, dating back to 1889. However, we’ve seen the first measurable snow as early as September 30, back in 1961 and as late as Christmas Day, December 25 of 1933.

About 61% of all 133 years on record though, or 81 years have had the first measurable snow at some point between November 1 and November 30, while only around 27% of first measurable snows have fallen in October, about 11% in December, and less than 1% in September.

With temperatures continuing to push lower and lower, our likelihood for accumulation has been going up for the area as surface temperatures will be cold.

Accumulation still remains varied, but as temperatures have continued to drop, the chances for mixed precipitation have decreased while the snow probabilities have increased. Get ready for the first taste of winter.