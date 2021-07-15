Lake City, IA tornado rated EF-3 by the National Weather Service

CALHOUN COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – Storm survey results are in for the tornado that struck Calhoun county on Wednesday afternoon which caused significant damage and power outages.

The assessment indicated EF-3 damage with peak winds near 145 MPH. The tornado had a path length of about 10 miles starting 2.5 miles WSW of Lake City and lifting 2.5 miles to the WNW of Lohrville. The tornado stayed on the ground for a fairly long time – 22 minutes in total duration.

Thankfully, no injuries or fatalities have been linked to the tornado. Numerous tornadoes were confirmed to have happened on Wednesday throughout Iowa including around Waverly, Dysart, and Shell Rock. The other tornadoes evaluated by the National Weather Service showed EF-1 damage with peak winds between 80 and 100 MPH.