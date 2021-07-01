June 2021 among the driest on record as drought monitor shows little change

Despite the presence of intermittent scattered showers and thunderstorms during the final week of June which brought beneficial rain to parts of the KCAU 9 Coverage Area, the Drought Monitor shows little sign of improvement with rain remaining hard to come by.

Sioux City finished the month with just 1.31 inches of precipitation. It’s the 6th driest June on record and the least precipitation measured for the month in 41 years – since the summer of 1980.

Below is a listing of the 10 driest Junes on record for the official Sioux City observation site.

0.53 inches in 1988 0.75 inches in 1976 0.75 inches in 1913 1.15 inches in 1985 1.21 inches in 1980 1.31 inches in 2021 1.41 inches in 1910 1.50 inches in 1978 1.50 inches in 1892 1.56 inches in 2020

The Drought Monitor reveals that we have Severe and Extreme levels of drought for much of northern Siouxland. Things remain a little better in northeast Nebraska toward Norfolk and Omaha where there’s currently Abnormally Dry conditions.

The local Drought Monitor updated as of July 1st

Next week, there are some minor thunderstorm chances returning to the region, but it’s unlikely that will have a major impact on the current dry situation.

Stay up-to-date with KCAU 9 News for your complete forecast.