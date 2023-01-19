SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxland is in the process of cleaning up from a winter storm that dropped substantial amounts of snow.

Most communities locally measured between 7 and 11 inches of snow accumulation associated with the quick-hitting system. The greatest totals occurred in western parts of Siouxland toward Highway 81.

Something unique about this winter storm is the pace at which the snow fell. There was a delay of a few hours versus expectations for the start time of snow showers due to dry air in place. However, once the snow was able to get going, this system produced very fast snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour which rapidly made road conditions hazardous.

The bulk of the snow fell in Sioux City between 6 PM and midnight Wednesday evening. Final measurements around the Sioux City Metro came in between 7 and 9 inches.

Accounting for just the snowfall on January 18th, the Sioux Gateway Airport measured 6.2 inches of accumulation which is a new daily record for snowfall in Sioux City. The previous daily record snowfall total was 3.3 inches from back in 1975.

