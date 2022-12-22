SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Thursday was one of the coldest temperatures we have seen for a long time. The low on Thursday morning was -16°, however, combined with the wind was making it feel as low as -45° in Sioux City and even close to -50° in parts of Siouxland.

Did we break any records? If not, how close were we?

Though it got cold, we were shy of breaking the record for December 22 for Sioux City. The record was -24° set back in 1989. However, the record-low maximum temperature was much closer than the minimum temperature with a high of -12° reported in 1989.

Thursday’s temperatures would break Sioux City’s record-lows if the temperatures happened anytime outside the date range of Dec. 21-24 when records were set in 1983 and 1989.

How long has it been since we have seen temperatures this cold?

The last time Sioux City saw a low this cold was actually not that long ago, with a low of -28° on February 15 and 16, 2021. That week was the last time temperatures were below 0° for the high temperature with -4° being reported on Valentine’s Day, 2021 and -2° on the 15th.

The last time the month of December saw a low as cold or colder than -16° was New Year’s Eve in 2017 with a low of -24°.

It has been a much longer time since high temperatures were -7° or lower. We haven’t seen this since December 21st and 22nd of 1989, with highs of only -13° and -12°, respectively. Also of note, the record lows for those nights sunk to -28°.

How long are we expected to see these wind chills last?

Unfortunately, temperatures won’t be moving much over the next few days with slight improvement every day. Wind chills will still very cold but move to around -30° during Friday afternoon and then to around -20° for Christmas Eve, when the Wind Chill Warning will expire at noon. We then see a big improvement as we head into Christmas Day with highs still below average, but back in the teens with wind chills in the single digits.