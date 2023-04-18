SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A couple lines of storms are expected to come through Siouxland for Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Most of the storms coming through are not expected to bring widespread severe weather, but some rumbles of thunder, lightning, and even some isolated large hail of 1″ in diameter, and a few wind gusts as high as 50 mph or greater. A very isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, but it is highly unlikely we will see any tornadoes from that.

For Tuesday night, there is a marginal risk of severe weather across the area, but these are where more isolated stronger storms will occur, most will just see general thunderstorms. If we see any storms through the overnight hours, it looks like it would occur after 10pm Tuesday night and before sunrise Wednesday morning. This risk cover the entire viewing area.

Wednesday is the risk we are more focused on as there is less of a risk in most of the KCAU 9 coverage area in South Dakota and Nebraska. A marginal risk located near a line from West Point, NE to Sioux City, IA, and stretching toward the Spencer, IA area, where there could be an isolated stronger wind gust of 50 mph or large hail of around 1″ in diameter. However, areas to the southeast, including near and southeast of a line from Tekamah, NE to Storm Lake, IA, have a bit of a higher chance of a few more stronger storms. These areas are under a slight risk, where these storms will be a bit more widespread and will likely have a few stronger wind gusts, large hail, or maybe even an isolated tornado. Most of the severe storms will likely stay outside of the viewing area, but if we did get any severe storms, it would likely occur between 3pm and midnight Wednesday night.

The KCAU 9 weather team will continue to monitor both of these systems carefully, and will provide updates if any severe weather were to strike.