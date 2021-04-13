Iowa’s drought conditions show improvements following warm, rainy March

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Due to a warm and rainy March, drought conditions across the state of Iowa are improving, according to the latest Water Summary Update.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) made this announcement on Thursday, April 8.

According to the Iowa DNR, 2.62 inches of rain fell throughout the month of March, which is roughly .50 inches above normal for the month. Now, nearly 60% of Iowa is free from any dryness or drought designation, which is an improvement from the drought conditions Iowa saw just a month prior.

“After a colder than normal February, many Iowans were glad for the warmer than normal March. The rainfall that occurred during March was above normal by a half-inch, and has helped improve drought conditions,” Tim Hall, Iowa DNR’s coordinator of hydrology resources said.

The DNR also stated that drought and abnormally dry conditions also improved across Iowa during March as above-average precipitation helped ease that dryness.

At the beginning of March, 52% of Iowa saw dryness or drought conditions, but at the end of the month, only 41% of the state showed those conditions, according to the Iowa DNR.

March was a warmer than normal month, which was a reversal of the colder than normal February Iowa saw. Overall, the statewide average temperature was 42.3 degrees, which is 6.4 degrees above normal. The statewide average maximum temperature for March was 52.2 degrees and the average minimum temperature for March was 32 degrees.

Desoto, Iowa reported March’s highest temperature in Iowa which was 78 degrees on March 29. This was 21 degrees above normal, according to the Iowa DNR. Elkader, Iowa reported March’s lowest temperature which was 7 degrees on March 2, which was 9 degrees below average.

Current streamflow conditions across a majority of Iowa remain in normal conditions.

For a thorough review of Iowa’s water resources trends, click here.