SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — We’re learning about severe weather this week, and how to make plans to stay safe, but it’s important to include all of your family members.

That’s why you should have a severe weather preparedness kit for each of your pets.

Whether you have a cat, a dog, or multiple pets, making sure you know what to do with them in an emergency can be life-saving.

The Sioux City Adoption and Rescue Center is helping Siouxlanders get their kits ready ahead of the severe weather season.

“Basically this is just a checklist for people that are looking to do their disaster kits ahead of time. We call these building your ARK, which is the Animal Rescue Kit and we have bags that will help out together your animal rescue kits for your pets in case of a disaster,” said Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center Manager Cindy Rarrat.

The kits can be picked up at the center’s location on 24000 Hawkeye Drive in Sioux City. The center is open Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They are closed on Sundays.

If you have any questions you can contact them at 712-279-6968.