Hundreds of thousands remain without power days after Monday’s storm in Chicago area

CHICAGO, Illinois (WGN) – Power outages are still a big problem for many communities and could be for several days in the Chicago area.

ComEd, an electric utility company in Illinois, reports 188,000 customers remain without power. Chicago has 31,000, but the south and southwest suburbs are also hard hit.

Some neighbors may be restored before others, due to different transformers providing power to different sections of the neighborhood.

A third of customers in Joliet have no power. In Harvey, 7600 have no power.

The electric utility company says crews are working diligently to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.

ComEd is asking customers to monitor ComEd.com/Map for the latest updates.