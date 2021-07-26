Keeping cool: How Siouxlanders can combat the excessive heat

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The temperatures will be rising in Siouxland the next few days.

Temperatures are forecasted to be in the upper 90’s with some places reaching over 100°, which will then allow for temperatures to feel from 100° to 105° on Tuesday and from 105° to 110° on Wednesday, once humidity is factored in with the high temperatures.

With triple digit temperatures, health officials are urging folks to stay inside and keep cool, but if you have to be outside for the next few days, staying hydrated can save you a trip to the emergency room.

“Best is the day before, water is great, the Powerade’s, the Gatorade’s, that have the electrolyte replacements are really well but the thing that you want to remember with those is you want to alternate those with water because a lot of those have too much sodium in there so we can get a high sodium content which can also cause some harm for you,” said Kevin Handke, UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s.

Health officials said taking breaks from activity can also help prevent overheating.