How and when to view the Northern Lights in Siouxland Wednesday night

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxlanders have the chance to witness the dancing of solar flares in the skies Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Wednesday night in Siouxland will be the best time to view the northern lights as Siouxland is looking at mostly clear skies heading into Thursday morning. Siouxland skies are looking to stay on the clear side until early Thursday morning when clouds start to move in around 3 a.m. and 4 a.m.

The best time to view the northern lights will be between 10 p.m. Wednesday night and 2 a.m. Thursday morning.

The northern lights are visible in Siouxland when the KP-value (or intensity/brightness of the northern lights) needs to be around a 7. According to the Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC), Siouxland will be sitting under a KP-value of 5.

Courtesy of SWPC

With a KP-value around 5, it will be best to move to a darker area away from city/town lights while looking towards the north.

The northern lights occur when the sun emits electrically-charged particles (known as ions) move away from the sun in a stream of plasma, known as solar wind according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

As the solar wind comes in contact with the Earth’s magnetic field, the ions will be agitated into moving around the earth. Some of these ions become trapped and will interact with the Earth’s ionosphere (which is around 60 to 80 miles above the surface of the earth), causing the ions to glow, resulting in the northern lights.

According to the NWS the northern lights (also called Aurora) constantly change and move in streams of lines or curtain-like-shapes due to the process of how the sun’s ionized gas interacts with the earth’s magnetic field.

Aurora is harmless to life on earth, however, it can cause power disruptions in satellite communications and in radio and/or TV broadcasts.