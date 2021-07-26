Hot weather in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, IA (KCAU)- Thanks to a ridge in the atmosphere, we’ll see southern airflow continue which allows for even warmer weather than the mid 90’s we saw last week.

Temperatures are forecasted to be in the upper 90’s with some places reaching over 100°, this will then allow for temperatures to feel from 100° to 105° on Tuesday and from 105° to 110° on Wednesday once humidity is factored in with the high temperatures.

With all of this in mind, the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Tuesday from the hours of 12 PM to 9 PM and an excessive heat watch for Wednesday from noon to 9 PM.

avoid being outside during the hottest periods of the day, take breaks in the shade or indoors if outside for extended periods of time, and stay hydrated.

Cooler temperatures are expected after the midweek with some rain chances as well.