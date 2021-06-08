Hot streak continues for Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – If you were hoping for a cool down to see temps back in the 80’s, we’ll have to keep hoping as warm weather is expected to last through next week.

We’ve seen a ridge pattern in the air aloft which is favorable for clear skies and southern airflow. this is the reason for continuous warm air being brought up from the south, allowing for temperatures to be over 10° above the seasonal temps for this time of year.

A little bit of action is expected overnight Thursday into Friday morning as it finally moves further east, leading to the development of a low with a cold front that cools and changes the winds to be more northerly.

The cool down is expected to be short-lived with yet another ridge moving into place on Sunday.

This means a return to clear skies and warm air brought up from the south, so another warm week is expected.

This June may be one of the warmest on record if this continues.