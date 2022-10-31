SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — There is no trick this Halloween, but there are some years that have felt like a trick, rather than a treat.

Last year, the low temperatures was exactly the same sitting at 28°, but our high was more than 20° cooler with only a high of 50° with winds also a bit strong out there with a max wind speed of 26 mph, not much less breezy than the windiest on record of 32 mph out of the NNW in 1979.

The warmest was in 1944, where we got to a high of 81° and in 1993, we got down to a low of 12°.

Halloween Weather History

Sunniest is the most common, with the last sunniest happening just last year, and has been tied at 100% multiple times, and could very well be tied again this year with nothin but sunshine today. However, we could also use the rain with the rainiest happening all the way back in 1892 where we saw 1.18″ of rain. We also had a blizzard in 1991 where we had 8.8″ of snow on Halloween.