SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — After the brief chance of showers overnight Tuesday, we have the chance for a mixture of dry air and winds that could cause lots of problems for Wednesday. This increases the chance for fire danger risk.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for parts of the viewing area issued by the National Weather Service as of Tuesday afternoon and could be expanded even further or upgraded to a High Wind Warning.

Winds are expected to reach 20 to 30 mph out of the northwest with wind gusts as high as 50 mph.

Wind Advisory in effect from Noon to 7pm Wednesday as of Tuesday afternoon by the National Weather Service.

Red Flag Warnings are also issued for Wednesday with slightly above-average temperatures, high winds, and very dry conditions.

The Wind Advisories are in effect from Noon until 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 12th. These Wind Advisories could also be reissued for Thursday as well. The Red Flag Warnings go from Noon until 7 p.m. on Wednesday as well.

A Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening as well as Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening for the combination of wind, low relative humidity, and mild temperatures.

Burning on these days is highly discouraged as they could spread very quickly and will likely lead to lots of fire damage. Some areas even have fire bans due to the dry air we have been seeing as well as high winds and warm conditions.

Red Flag Warnings in pink and Fire Weather Watches in tan for Wednesday afternoon and early evening.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly.

A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A High Wind Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings.

The Wind Advisory issued is due to strong winds close to 30 mph and gusts reaching over 50 mph.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution while driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle.