Heavy snow expected in Texas; storm could spawn tornadoes

Weather News

by: , KEN MILLER and ACACIA CORONADO

Posted: / Updated:

Denise Dutton walks in the snow while shopping on Brookside Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Tulsa, Okla. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A winter storm moving across parts of Texas and Oklahoma could dump up to 18 inches of snow in places before moving eastward and possibly spawning tornadoes.

The National Weather Service says 12 to 18 inches of snow in southwestern Texas is possible by Thursday.  Some snow is also expected in northwest Arkansas.

Forecasts say the storm then will move eastward, creating a threat of tornadoes across Louisiana and southern Mississippi on New Year’s Eve as the colder temperatures are met with moisture and warmer air.

The storm produced what forecaster Jeremy Grams said was likely a brief tornado in Corsicana, Texas, on Wednesday.

This image posted on social media by the Navarro County Office of Emergency Management in Texas shows an area at the Optimist softball fields where authorities said a possible tornado caused damage, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Corsicana, Texas. (Eric R. Meyers/Navarro County Office of Emergency Management via AP)

