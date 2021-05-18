Heavy rain causes graves to sink in Texas cemetery

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Over the weekend, Lubbock received rain which caused some graves at a Lubbock County cemetery to sink into the ground.

Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park said the rain caused around 20 to 30 graves to sink into the ground. They said they’re working hard to make repairs by the end of the week.

“Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park received approximately 2 inches of rainfall Saturday night,” said Brett Assister, Vice President at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park, Inc.

“As a result of this amount of rain in a very short time, and that the Lubbock area has not received significant rainfall in quite some time, the dirt in several graves settled. Peaceful Gardens staff is currently in the process of refilling and leveling the affected gravesites. We value our clients and thank everyone for their patience while we repair damage from Saturday night’s storms,” Assister said.

Gabriel Florez said her father, Jose Florez, and other family and friends are buried at the site. She said she and her family went to check on their graves to make sure they were not damaged. Florez said others were not so lucky.

“It just hurts inside because this person just passed, and they had water sunk into their resting place, and you can’t do anything about it,” said Florez. “You want to go in there and pick it up yourself.”

Florez said she posted on social media after she saw dozens of graves sunken into the ground in hopes that family members who have loved ones at the site will pay a visit to them.

“Visit them like if they were at home, you know, just to make sure everything is OK,” said Florez.

Larry Jordan said his wife Margaret Jordan passed in January. Fortunately, he said her grave was not damaged and hopes the rain causes the grass seeds he planted around her grave to grow.

“It’s just one of those things just happen to be where you’re planted out here is what it comes down to,” said Jordan.