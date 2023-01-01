UPDATE (1/1/23, 7:52PM) — We are looking at a very messy start to the week across Siouxland with Ice Storm Warnings issued for the majority of Siouxland with some northern and western counties under Winter Storm Warnings and a couple very southeastern areas under a Winter Weather Advisory. All of these warnings and advisories at the moment are issued from Noon Monday through 6PM Tuesday.

Winter Storm Warning in Pink, Ice Storm Warning in Dark Purple, and Winter Weather Advisory in light purple, all from Noon Monday to 6PM Tuesday

Impacts from this system are expected to be major with areas under the Ice Storm Warning expected to get anywhere between one and four tenths of an inch of ice accumulation. This will also be a long duration event, meaning that the freezing rain could be going for several hours, and could create travel conditions that may be nearly impossible. There will also be somewhat of a breeze as well with gusts as high as 35 MPH, meaning that damage to tree limbs is likely and may result in numerous power outages. The heaviest ice accumulation looks to fall near and to the north and east of Sioux City.

Snow Totals Expected from Monday morning through Tuesday Evening

Monday night into Tuesday, it looks like we will get a bit of a lull but then we will likely see most of the precipitation in Siouxland changing over to snow. Areas to the northwest will see the transition the fastest, maybe as soon as Monday afternoon or evening. Those areas could see as much as 6-10″ or more of snow from this system.

Ice Accumulation Forecast from Monday Morning through Tuesday Afternoon

Areas from about Neligh to Estherville will likely see a little more of both as these areas are expected to see between one tenth and one quarter of an inch of ice, with 3-6″ of snow on top of that Monday night through Tuesday evening. 1-4″ of snow can be expected for most of the area, with 2″ or less possible near and south of a line of near West Point to Storm Lake, where most of these areas are expected to see freezing rain for the majority of the time with two to four tenths of an inch of ice not out of the question.

Areas just south of Tekamah to Denison will likely see an inch or less of snow and less than a tenth of an inch of ice, with the majority of this being rain, but this mainly only goes for Harrison, Calhoun, Carroll, and Crawford counties.