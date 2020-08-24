Heat advisory issued for portion of Siouxland, heat indices between 100 and 102 likely

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland is looking at some scorching temperatures this afternoon (Monday) with highs in the upper 90s and heat indices up to 102 for portions of Siouxland likely.

With temperatures expected to rise into the upper 90s for a high around 98 degrees and heat index values looking to range between 99 and 102 degrees, the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a heat advisory for a majority of the Siouxland area.

The NWS’s heat advisory will be in effect starting at 1 p.m. Monday afternoon and will remain in effect until 9 p.m. Monday night.

Any county colored in orange is in the heat advisory until 9 p.m. tonight (Monday night).

As of 10:30 a.m. Monday morning, southern Siouxland was still not included in the heat advisory.

For the NWS to issue a heat advisory in Siouxland, the heat index values are expected to reach 100 to 104 degrees within the next 12 to 24 hours. They can also issue a heat advisory for the Siouxland area for lower values if it is early in the season or during a multi-day heatwave.

This means that as of 10:30 a.m. the NWS doesn’t expect southern Siouxland to have heat index values between 100 and 104 degrees.

According to the NWS, if the outside temperature is around 93 degrees Fahrenheit, the inside of a vehicle can reach around 115 degrees Fahrenheit within 25 minutes.

Courtesy of NWS.

They also mentioned that if the surrounding temperature is fluctuating between 90 and 95 degrees the inside of a car can reach upwards of 130 degrees in just 30 minutes with the windows closed and around 120 degrees with the windows cracked open in the same amount of time.

Courtesy of the NWS.

According to the NWS it is important to remember the following things to stay safe and healthy during high heat days:

Stay hydrated by drinking water or other types of thirst quenchers. Stay away from drinks that contain alcohol and/or caffeine.

Stay in air-conditioned rooms/buildings if possible. Take breaks from the sun in shaded areas if not possible to be in a cooler building or room. If you do not have air conditioning in your home, use a fan to blow the hot air out the window during the day and turn it around at night to blow the cooler air in.

Do not leave unattended children or pets locked in the car. A locked-up car can reach 140 degrees within minutes depending on the outside temperature.

Take cooler showers or baths.

Eat frequent, but small meals and avoid high protein foods. High protein foods can increase metabolic heat.



A good estimate for the heat index can also be determined by knowing what the relative humidity and outside temperature are. Relative humidity is the amount of water vapor, or moisture, in the air at a certain temperature compared to what the air can hold at that temperature. The higher the relative humidity is, the more moisture there is in the are. The more moisture there is in the air with high-temperature values, the more sticky and muggy it will feel outside. If the temperatures are on the cooler side, it won’t necessarily feel sticky or muggy outside, but rather damp.

Knowing both the relative humidity and temperature can make finding the estimated heat index easy as long as you know the chart below.

Courtesy of the NWS.

This chart is not only helpful to quickly find the estimated heat index, it also depicts the danger level for the likelihood of heat disorders with prolonged exposure or strenuous activity can occur.