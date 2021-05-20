Hawaii area can expect 2 to 5 storms during hurricane season

FILE — In this July 26 2020 file photo, people react as a wave breaks off rocks in Laie, Hawaii, as Hurricane Douglas passed by the state. The central Pacific basin, including Hawaii, can expect between two and five tropical depressions, tropical storms or hurricanes this season, federal forecasters said Wednesday, May 19, 2021. The annual National Weather Service prediction said there is about an 80% chance of a near or below-average season. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File)

HONOLULU (AP) — Federal forecasters say the central Pacific basin including Hawaii can expect between two and five tropical depressions, tropical storms, or hurricanes this year.

The annual National Weather Service prediction said there is about an 80% chance of a near or below-average season on Wednesday.

Destructive winds, storm surges, heavy rain and flooding can affect Hawaii when severe weather moves through the islands.

Officials are encouraging people to prepare 14-day emergency kits that include food, water, and other supplies. Last year only two tropical cyclones developed in the Central Pacific.

None made direct landfall in Hawaii, but Hurricane Douglas swirled just offshore in July.