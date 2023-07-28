SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Despite it being summertime, there hasn’t been a big rainfall as of lately, and most of the shower and storm chances have been very spotty with some minor pockets of rain here and there across Siouxland. How does this compare our drought conditions?

Drought Monitor as of Thursday, July 20th

The drought monitor updates every Thursday, but the data only goes through the previous Tuesday morning, so keep in mind, this does not account for the several hot and humid days we had this week where heat indices were up to 115° in some locations. That will not come out until the new drought monitor comes out on August 3rd.

Drought Monitor as of Thursday, July 27th

There really haven’t been hardly any changes in the drought conditions across Siouxland. The only changes across Siouxland that we have seen were in parts of our northwestern areas where there was slight improvements. Far northwestern Knox County in Nebraska was downgraded from Extreme Drought to Severe Drought. Other areas that saw some changes were in western and southern Yankton County in South Dakota, and far southwestern parts of Clay County, SD, as well as northeastern Knox and northern Cedar County in Nebraska right near the Missouri River. These areas were downgraded from Severe Drought to Moderate Drought.

Overall, there don’t appear to be any significant rain chances in the forecast, so there likely won’t be much improvement across the area. With temperatures really hot in the 90s and heat indices well over 100°, there likely will be some areas that will be seeing worse drought conditions.