Hail piles up during Iowa summer storm, making it look like winter

GRIMES, Iowa (WHO-TV) — The severe thunderstorm that pushed its way across the Des Moines metro late Tuesday afternoon brought much-needed rain and a little something extra that may have created some confusion about what season it is.

Hail piled up in some spots, making it look like snow on the ground! Most of the more extreme photos and videos our viewers sent in were located in Grimes but that’s not the only place that experienced up to quarter-sized hail.

Check out some of the pics from the storm!

Hail storm in Grimes .. looks like a SNOW STORM…1/4 in hail ..

Tuesday night storm going through Grimes between 6 and 7 p.m. wife and I work in Urbandale at Kohl’s and then went to HyVee on 86th and Douglas and all we had was rain and when we came back up to Grimes and pulled in the driveway this was what was on the ground

Unnamed

Unnamed

Unnamed

Hail storm in Grimes .. looks like a SNOW STORM…1/4 in hail ..

Tuesday night storm going through Grimes between 6 and 7 p.m. wife and I work in Urbandale at Kohl’s and then went to HyVee on 86th and Douglas and all we had was rain and when we came back up to Grimes and pulled in the driveway this was what was on the ground

Hail storm in Grimes .. looks like a SNOW STORM…1/4 in hail ..

Unnamed

Katie Krug sent us this cute video of her five-year-old son playing around in a pile of hail that looks like a small snowbank in Grimes.

If you would like to send us pics or videos from the storm, you can submit them below.