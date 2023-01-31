SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The weather lately has been either really cold or snowy, so with Groundhog Day being Thursday, let’s compare weather history in Sioux City for Groundhog Day.

Just seven years ago, we had a very active Groundhog Day a big blizzard come through the area. This brought over a foot of snow, with sustained winds upwards of 30 mph for most of the day and wind gusts even higher close to 45 mph. This brought widespread travel problems to the area, bringing low visibility, and blowing as well as drifting snow with several foot high snow drifts in areas.

It has been very cold as of late, but not as cold as Siouxland was back in 1905, where we had a record low of -30° with a high temperature of only -13°.

In 1919, we had a year where it was warm enough to fall in the form of rain as Siouxland got just shy of 50°. About 2/3 of an inch of rainfall fell that year.

Fast forward a few more years to both 1924 and 1930, the low temperature only got to 36°. By 1992, we had a very balmy year that year as we climb to a high of 65°, setting a new record high temperature for February 2.

42% of previous Groundhog Days have had some sort of precipitation fall. About 90% of the Groundhog Days’ that had encountered precipitation has it fall in the form of snow.

We have had plenty of sunny years with 100% sunshine in 2022, and we could get close to that again for 2023 with plenty of sunshine in the forecast.

Groundhog Day Weather History

Each year has seen quite drastic changes in the weather. This year will be very similar to 2022, as we had a high of 16° and a low of 4° with plenty of sunshine. This year will be very similar with a few clouds at times possible with highs slightly warmer into the low-20s, and lows closer to 0°, or maybe even slightly below.