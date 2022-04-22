ACKLEY, Iowa — Strong thunderstorms ripped across Iowa on Friday morning. WHO 13 Viewer Erik Graham caught the power of the storm – and the reason for many power outages – on camera. Check out his cell phone video of power lines arcing on the south side of Ackley. The electricity continues arcing in a loop until the circuit is finally broken. Erik says there was no fire and no one was hurt. He says Mid-American Energy was able to get power restored quickly after the lights went out.