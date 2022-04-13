DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for seven counties in response to Tuesday’s severe weather.

The proclamation allows the counties to use state resources to respond and recover from the aftermath of severe weather. Qualifying counties are Cerro Gordo, Hancock, Humboldt, Mitchell, Pocahontas, Winneshiek and Worth counties.

The proclamation also activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for qualifying residents, along with the Disaster Case Management Program, for the aforementioned counties.

The Grant Program provides up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200% of the federal poverty level for a family of three. Grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food and temporary housing expenses. Original receipts are required to be reimbursed for expenses related to storm recovery. Grand applications are available on the Iowa Department of Human Services website.

Applicants have 45 days from the date of the proclamation to submit a claim.

The Disaster Case Management Program addresses serious needs related to disaster-related hardship, injury or adverse conditions. Disaster case managers work with clients to create a disaster recovery plan and provide guidance, advice and referral to obtain a service or resource. There are no income elegibility requirements for this program and it closes 180 days from the date of the proclamation.

For more information on the Disaster Case Management Program contact your local community action agency or visit the Iowa Community Action website.