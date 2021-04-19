Global warming’s extreme rains threaten Hawaii’s coral reefs

In this March 9, 2021, photo, a house in Haleiwa, Hawaii, is surrounded by flood water after heavy rains. Recent flooding in Hawaii caused widespread and obvious damage. But extreme regional rain events that are predicted to become more common with global warming do not only wreak havoc on land, the runoff from these increasingly severe storms is also threatening Hawaii’s coral reefs. (Jamm Aquino/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP)

HONOLULU (AP) — Recent flooding in Hawaii caused widespread and obvious damage. But extreme rain events that are predicted to become more common with global warming do not only wreak havoc on the land.

The runoff from these increasingly severe storms is also threatening Hawaii’s coral reefs.

FILE – In this Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, file photo, rainwater rushes through a spillway in Honolulu after heavy rains from a tropical storm. Flooding in March 2021 in Hawaii caused widespread and obvious damage. But extreme regional rain events that are predicted to become more common with global warming do not only wreak havoc on land, the runoff from these increasingly severe storms is also threatening Hawaii’s coral reefs. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File)

In this Nov. 23, 2003, photo provided by Ku’ulei Rodgers, sediment covers coral off the Hawaiian Island of Lanai after a heavy rainstorm. Recent flooding in Hawaii caused widespread and obvious damage. But extreme regional rain events that are predicted to become more common with global warming do not only wreak havoc on land, the runoff from these increasingly severe storms is also threatening Hawaii’s coral reefs. (Ku’ulei Rodgers/University of Hawaii via AP)

FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2015, file photo, people stand along an area of coral reef near Molokii Island in Hawaii’s Kaneohe Bay. Flooding in March 2021 in Hawaii caused widespread and obvious damage. But extreme regional rain events that are predicted to become more common with global warming do not only wreak havoc on land, the runoff from these increasingly severe storms is also threatening Hawaii’s coral reefs. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File)

FILE – In this Sept. 12, 2019, file photo, sea urchins and fish are seen on a coral reef in Kahala’u Bay in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. Flooding in March 2021 in Hawaii caused widespread and obvious damage. But extreme regional rain events that are predicted to become more common with global warming do not only wreak havoc on land, the runoff from these increasingly severe storms is also threatening Hawaii’s coral reefs. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File)

In this 2020 satellite image provided by the Arizona State University’s Center for Global Discovery and Conservation Science, Allen Coral Atlas, runoff from the island of Molokai in Hawaii flows into the ocean. Recent flooding in Hawaii caused widespread and obvious damage. But extreme regional rain events that are predicted to become more common with global warming do not only wreak havoc on land, the runoff from these increasingly severe storms is also threatening Hawaii’s coral reefs. (Arizona State University’s Center for Global Discovery and Conservation Science, Allen Coral Atlas via AP)

The runoff problem is multifaceted, but one of the biggest issues is pollution from the state’s 88,000 cesspools, which regularly overflow into the ocean when there’s heavy rain. And while increasing ocean temperatures can sicken and kill coral, scientists say the less well-known threat of runoff could prove more serious for reefs in the Hawaiian Islands.