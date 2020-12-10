Geminids meteor shower to be visible Sunday night in Siouxland

Real Time Perseid from September 8, 2018. Bright meteors and dark night skies made this year’s Perseid meteor shower a great time for a weekend campout. And while packing away their equipment, skygazers at a campsite in the mountains of southern Germany found at least one more reason to linger under the stars, witnessing this brief but colorful flash with their own eyes. Presented as a 50 frame gif, the two second long video was captured during the morning twilight of August 12. In real time it shows the development of the typical green train of a bright Perseid meteor. A much fainter Perseid is just visible farther to the right. Plowing through Earth’s atmosphere at 60 kilometers per second, Perseids are fast enough to excite the characteristic green emission of atomic oxygen at altitudes of 100 kilometers or so. Credit: Till Credner, AlltheSky.com

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Stargazers may have missed out on the northern lights in Siouxland this week, but won’t have to miss out on what NASA considers “the best annual meteor shower a stargazer can see”.

The Geminids meteor shower occurs every year in December from December 4 to December 17.

The meteor shower will last for several days, but the best viewing for the peak of the shower occurs between December 14 and December 15 this year.

According to NASA, the parent of the Geminids is 3200 Phaethon, which is considered to be either an asteroid or an extinct comet and as Earth passes through trails of dust (or meteoroids) left by 3200 Phaethon, the dust burns up in the Earth’s atmosphere, resulting in the Geminid meteor shower.

NASA says this year’s rate of meteors (or “shooting stars”) will be better than last year due to the shower’s peak overlapping with a nearly new moon. This will result in darker skies as there will be no moonlight to wash out the fainter meteors.

The Geminids meteor shower gets its name as the meteors typically originate from a point in the Gemini constellation.

The good news for Siouxland is that the night of December 13 (this coming Sunday) to December 14 (this coming Monday) is looking to be mostly clear.

According to NASA, folks can start to see the Geminids around 7:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. (Sunday night), with the peak time to see the most meteors at one time around 2:00 a.m. Monday.

Courtesy of NASA

NASA also stated that the predicted rate for stargazers could be closer to 60 meteors an hour. This means folks can expect to see an average of one Geminid per minute in dark skies at peak time.

To view the meteor shower it is best to move away from light pollution and allow your eyes to adjust to the darker skies by not looking at electronic devices/phone screens. NASA stated that it could take around 30 minutes to allow the eyes to completely adjust to the dark skies.

According to NASA, Geminids travel around 78,000 mph, which is roughly 1,000 times faster than a cheetah can run, and about 250 times faster than the swiftest car in the world.

Geminids typically start to burn up just 63 miles above the surface of the earth, and rarely ever make it to 25 miles above the surface.