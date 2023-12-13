SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Stargazers are in for a treat Wednesday night! The Geminid Meteor Shower, which has been active since mid-November, will be at its peak.

One of the “best, most reliable annual meteor showers,” according to NASA, the Geminids originate from asteroid 3200 Phaethon, near the Gemini constellation. But you won’t need to worry about trying to look in any particular direction, the Geminid meteors can be seen throughout the sky.

And with clear skies forecasted, as well as the New Moon occurring just one day prior, on December 12, viewing conditions should be optimal. It will be chilly though, with lows dropping into the low to mid-20s, so you’ll want to be sure to bundle up and stay warm!

The Geminid Meteor Shower will peak from Wednesday night into the early hours of Thursday with upwards of 100 to 120 meteors per hour, or around 1 meteor a minute. The start time for the meteor shower is between 9-10 p.m. Wednesday night, but the best viewing is later at night and into the predawn hours.

Like other astrological and night sky events and phenomena, you’ll want to find a spot away from cities, lights, and light pollution, look for as dark of a spot as possible for best potential viewing. Once you find a spot, you’ll need to allow 20 to 30 minutes for your eyes to adjust to the dark, after that you should begin to see meteors, which will be racing across the sky at a velocity of 79,000 mph or 22 miles per second (35 km/second).

After this, the next meteor shower to peak will be the Ursids, on the night of December 22nd, followed by the first meteor shower of 2024, the Quadrantids, which peaks January 3rd-January 4th.

For more information on the Geminids, visit: https://science.nasa.gov/solar-system/meteors-meteorites/geminids