SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — We are looking at a mostly dry, but mostly cloudy and chilly night for football.

Our game of the week is West Lyon vs. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock in Rock Rapids, IA starting at 7 p.m. A few rain showers cannot be ruled out but should stay mostly dry with mostly cloudy skies. It will be chilly though with temperatures around 37° around kickoff and 33° around halftime.

Be sure to keep yourself and your kids warm and bundled up. It will be a good night to get a hot chocolate before the game or at the concessions along with bringing a heavier jacket and blanket.