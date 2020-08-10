GALLERY: Monday’s shelf cloud moving through Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Severe weather struck Siouxland Monday morning, bringing periods of heavy rainfall, large hail at times, damaging winds, and a photogenic shelf cloud.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch that included most of Siouxland, early Monday morning. They issued the watch to stay in effect until 11 a.m.

People from across Siouxland were able to snag images from this morning as the shelf cloud rolled through Siouxland.

A Shelf cloud is often associated with a squall line or a line of thunderstorms that form along or ahead of a cold front.

Shelf clouds typically bring heavy rain to the area, damaging wind gusts, hail, frequent lightning, and sometimes tornadoes or waterspouts.

Monday morning’s cold front did bring periods of heavy rain, frequent lightning and thunder, and hail. Siouxland was in the clear from any tornado threat as the storms moved through the area.

Rainfall amounts varied across Siouxland as the line of storms moved through, with totals ranging from a quarter of an inch to just under a half an inch of rain by 10 a.m. Monday morning.

Below are some images from this mornings storms sent in by folks across Siouxland:









These images were taken by Annette Sanderson on Highway 59 headed towards Denison, Iowa from Schleswig, Iowa.

This image was taken by Casey Reinert in Cherokee, Iowa.

This image was taken by Matt Hansen just south of Marcus, Iowa.







These images were taken by Brittani Watts in Lawton, Iowa.



These images were taken by Marc Quatrini from Burbank, South Dakota.







These were taken by KCAU 9’s very own Meteorologist Caitlyn Lorr from the station’s weather deck.



Monday morning’s cold front moved into western Siouxland between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. before reaching the Sioux City metro area around 8 a.m. and 9 a.m.

The cold front is projected to clear out of the Siouxland area between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.

As the storms were moving through Siouxland, the National Weather Service was receiving reports of high wind gusts ranging between 60 and 70 mph and hail ranging from half an inch to an inch in diameter.