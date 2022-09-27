SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — We have the possibility of seeing some frost in our northern and eastern communities Wednesday morning.

We could very well see a Frost Advisory issued for parts of Siouxland with even a Freeze Warning for the very northeastern parts of Siouxland is not impossible.

Areas to the west and south of Siouxland should stay in the upper 30s and low 40s, meaning that it is unlikely these areas will see frost. This includes areas in northeastern Nebraska including Neligh, O’Neill, Albion, and Norfolk.

Frost Possible North and East of Sioux City Wednesday morning, September 28, 2022

Areas in South Dakota as well as areas along and near the Iowa-Nebraska line will likely see a Frost Advisory issued with temperatures in the mid and upper 30s. This includes areas in South Dakota such as Vermillion, Sioux Falls and Yankton, as well as areas in Iowa such as Sioux City, Denison, and areas in Nebraska such as Tekamah and Wayne.

Areas in the northern and eastern parts of Siouxland will likely see a Freeze Warning with areas forecasted to get around or below freezing. This includes areas such as Estherville, Spencer, Sheldon, Carroll, and Cherokee.

A Frost Advisory is issued when low temperatures are forecasted to get down to 33° to 36° on clear nights during the growing season and could cause damage to crops if not covered. A Freeze Warning is issued when low temperatures are forecasted to get down to 32° or lower and will likely cause damage to crops if not inside or covered.

