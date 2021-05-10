Frost Advisory Issued for Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, IA (KCAU) – Temperatures are expected to fall close to the freezing point in the Siouxland area.

Specifically for portions of central, east central, south central and southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Yankton Sioux Tribal Nation and the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation.

So a frost advisory will be in effect from 4 AM until 8 AM on Tuesday, with temperatures forecasted to be between 31° and the mid 30’s.

Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered, with the beginning of planting occurring.

Good preventative steps would be covering plants with linen instead of plastic or bringing plants indoors when possible.

We’ll keep an eye on the chance to see another advisory issued for Wednesday morning as temperatures will be in the 30’s again overnight Tuesday.