From the 70s to winter storm warning in western South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — From summer-like temperatures to a winter storm warning, the weather in western South Dakota has been all over the map in recent days.

The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a winter storm warning for 6 inches or more of snow Tuesday in the higher elevations of the Black Hills.

Any accumulation shouldn’t be around long with temperatures in the region returning to the mid-60s by Thursday.

The weather service expected snow over the Black Hills to taper off Tuesday night.

While higher amounts of snow are possible near the foothills, Rapid City is expected to get anywhere from a dusting to 2 inches.