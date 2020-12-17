Freezing fog: A dangerous but beautiful winter weather phenomenon

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxlanders woke up to thick, dense fog Thursday morning with temperatures well below freezing.

On mornings like Thursday where temperatures are well below freezing, fog tends to freeze on surfaces it has come in contact over the hours it’s present.

When fog freezes on surfaces like trees, for example, it’s considered freezing fog.

The National Weather Service (NWS) will someimtes issue a freezing fog advisory for when fog develops and surface temperatures are at or below freezing. There was not a freezing fog advisory in Siouxland Thursday morning, but the NWS did issue a dense fog advisory for Plymouth, Sioux, and Lyon Counties in Iowa, along with Lincoln County in South Dakota.

Freezing fog occurs when tiny liquid droplets in the fog freeze instantly to any surafe, including vehicles and roadways.

Freezing fog may be a pretty sight to see as it creates a winter wonder-like scene, but it can also be very dangerous as it not only reduces visibility, but can also create slick spots on roadways.

When driving in fog, redardless if it’s normal fog or freezing fog it’s important to:

Give yourself extra time to get to where you need to go.

Drive with your low beam lights, not your brights (also known as high beams).

Provide extra distance betweene you and the other vehicles around you.

However, freezing fog can also add frost to areas as the droplets freeze on contact. This can create frost on the windows of vehicles and it’s important to scrape the vehicle’s windows prior to driving. This prevents visibility being reduced even further.

If you have any pictures of Thursday morning’s freezing fog in Siouxland, send them to us and we would love to share them in the gallery below!