SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A couple of weather alerts are in effect across the area for Tuesday.

Due to the calm and very dry conditions locally overnight, we will start out very chilly on Tuesday morning with some areas under Freeze Warnings.

Freeze Warning in effect Tuesday morning, May 2nd

The Freeze Warning is in effect for the extreme western areas of Siouxland including Knox, Antelope, Pierce, and Madison counties in Nebraska Tuesday morning. Temperatures could fall near 30°, so make sure to take those sensitive plants inside or cover them up. The Freeze Warning is in effect until 8 AM Tuesday.

This is not only advised for those under the Freeze Warning, but across most of Siouxland since patchy frost may happen. If you haven’t planted yet and plan to do so, it is highly suggested to wait a bit longer as this could be a concern on Wednesday as well.

Fire Weather Watch in effect Tuesday afternoon, May 2nd

There is also a Fire Weather Watch across the area – mainly north of US-20 and east of I-29 and could very well get upgraded to a Red Flag Warning. On Tuesday, winds could gust over 30 MPH plus relative humidity values will be as low as 20% favor the rapid spread of grass fires. Outdoor burning is not advised on Tuesday. The Fire Weather Watch is in effect until 8 PM Tuesday evening.

