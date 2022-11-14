SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Parts of Siouxland, particularly in parts of Iowa, saw the first snow accumulations of the season on Monday.

Most areas ended up with flurries along and west of Interstate 29, but areas to the east saw some accumulations of 1-4″.

Snow accumulations across Siouxland Monday morning, November 14th.

The winner ended up being in Cherokee, Iowa where a viewer reported 4 inches of snow as of 10 a.m. Monday. 3 inches of snow was reported in Spencer, Iowa as of 8:55 a.m.

2 inches of snow was reported early Monday afternoon just south of US-20 and just west of US-71 in Arthur, Iowa.

There were also several areas that saw between 1 and 1.5 inches of snow in Primghar, Peterson, Correctionville, and Storm Lake.

At this point, there likely won’t be much more in the way of accumulation, with mostly just some flurries around the area for the next few days, though light accumulations are possible.