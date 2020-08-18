Firefighters battling 1,500-acre Holser Fire near Lake Piru; evacuation warning issued

VENTURA COUNTY, California (KTLA) – Firefighters are battling a 1,500-acre brush fire that sparked in a remote area near Lake Piru in California and prompted evacuation warnings Monday, officials said.

The blaze, dubbed the Holser Fire, was reported at about a quarter-acre around 2:10 p.m., when a vehicle fire spread to nearby brush in the Holser Canyon Road area in California, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

As of about 9 p.m., the blaze was 15% contained, firefighters said.

The flames spread quickly, threatening structures on Santo Felicia and Lechler roads. A large air tanker was sent to stop the fire’s advance and help protect the homes, officials said.

An evacuation warning has been issued for areas off Piru Canyon Road:

North to Lake Piru

South to Highway 126

East to the Los Angeles County line

West to Piru Canyon Road

A temporary evacuation center was set up at Fillmore Middle School, 543 A St. in Fillmore.

Fire officials say the blaze consumed 100 acres by 3:30 p.m., grew to about 250 acres by 4 p.m., then exploded to 400 acres within the next half an hour, and then quickly doubled by in size by 5:50 p.m.

Fanned by 5 mph winds, the flames were being pushed east towards Los Angeles County in light flashy fuels, the department said.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries as crews were battling the flames, according to fire officials.

Fire officials said Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies are assisting with voluntary evacuations in the fire area.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed thick smoke billowing over the area, visible from miles away.