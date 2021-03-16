February 2021 the eighth coldest on record in Iowa

In this file photo, an exterior tap is covered in snow. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

DES MOINES — Last month’s polar vortex led to the eighth coldest February in Iowa on record while also tallying below-average precipitation.

According to the Iowa DNR, for the meteorological winter that starts in December and ends in February, statewide temperatures were 0.9 degrees below normal, while precipitation totaled 2.82 inches, about one-half inch below normal. Iowa’s average snowfall across the state was 32.2 inches, which is 9 inches above normal.

“While February was definitely a very cold month, precipitation was below normal on a statewide average,” said Tim Hall, DNR’s coordinator of hydrology resources. “Hopefully, the spring months will bring normal rainfall to replenish soil moisture and shallow groundwater supplies.”

The upcoming months of March through June typically bring more than 15 inches of rain to the state. If normal precipitation does fall across Iowa, drought conditions could improve through the spring months.

Frigid temperatures blanketed Iowa for much of the first half of February due to an arctic air outbreak from a bulge in the polar vortex. While there was a rebound in the statewide average temperature at the end of the month, the average temperature for February was anywhere from 8 to 16 degrees below normal.

February’s statewide average maximum temperature was 20.7 degrees, 12.7 degrees below normal, while the average minimum temperature was 4.4 degrees, 14.5 degrees below normal, making February 2021 the eighth coldest in 149 years of state records.